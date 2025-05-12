How a manufacturing boom could help India close the gender gap
SummaryViksit Bharat and Nari Shakti must go together. As new trade opportunities arise, women’s labour participation can be boosted by export-led hiring. Let’s put appropriate employment incentives in place.
The Donald Trump administration’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs on several American trading partners is causing a strategic shift in trade globally. As India gears up to take advantage of this by ramping up manufacturing, there lurks another opportunity. Many of the manufacturing sectors in focus, such as apparel, textiles, footwear, food products and electronics, have a higher than average representation of women in their workforce. In fact, an estimated 60% of the women employed in (both formal and informal) manufacturing are in these sectors.