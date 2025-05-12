How a manufacturing boom could help India close the gender gap

One-time hiring support for senior roles: An incentive for hiring women in high-level or high-skill demanding roles could help. For example, in Tamil Nadu, there is a three-year subsidy for jobs paying over ₹1 lakh per month, with an additional amount if the employee is a woman. Given our commitment to Viksit Bharat and Nari Shakti, this is the right time to harness the power of women for national development. This is a historic knock of an opportunity, one we must not miss. A manufacturing boom could help the country close the gender gap.