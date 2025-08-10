Rajrishi Singhal: Look East to grasp why Trump is ghosting India
Summary
A White House tilt in favour of Pakistan—with Field Marshal Asim Munir being feted—hints of the country being deployed by the US for leverage with China, which is playing hardball with America over trade. But Trump risks alienating India.
They say that history moves in cycles and is prone to repeating itself. US President Donald Trump’s sledgehammer approach to trade negotiations and the imposition of additional tariffs on Indian goods aligns with that maxim.
