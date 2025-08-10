Rajrishi Singhal: Look East to grasp why Trump is ghosting India

Cut to the present and Trump may have a similar role for Asim Munir. The public excuse for the private lunch was that the US needed Pakistan to keep an eye on Iran. But Iran is an enfeebled force now and the US is not really anxious about a blowback from Tehran. The real reason could well be leveraging Islamabad’s proximity to Beijing once again and cutting deals with Xi Jinping, even if that means overlooking Pakistan’s sponsorship of terror. This seems to make sense, even though Trump’s mercurial behaviour may have been prompted by a stack of other factors which will only get clearer with time.