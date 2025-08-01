Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s tactical rant: Don’t let it work
Summary
The US president’s take on India’s economy seems to betray exasperation but doesn’t alter what’s best for the bilateral trade relationship—nor does it change the reality of India’s dynamism. It’s good that Piyush Goyal made this clear.
The absurdity of Donald Trump referring to India’s economy as “dead" in a social media post, clubbing India with Russia for this diagnosis, seems to reveal some exasperation in the White House. The US president’s apparent fury need not bother us.
