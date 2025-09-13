Trump’s calls for coordinated tariffs on India over Russian oil unlikely to sway EU
While the US demands tariffs on India and China, Brussels accelerates free trade agreement negotiations with New Delhi, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties amid a polarising US-China dynamic.
US President Donald Trump, before he dialled down the unseemly carping against India, has demanded that the European bloc and the G7 impose 100% tariffs on India—besides China—for the duo’s purchases of Russian oil. Washington, he said, would mirror such tariffs if they are imposed by Europe on the two countries.