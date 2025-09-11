English
  • English
  • हिंदी

Mint Quick Edit | Does India risk double tariff trouble?

Mint Editorial Board 1 min read 11 Sept 2025, 06:00 am IST
EU countries are too dependent on the US for their security to assert themselves boldly in global affairs beyond a point. (REUTERS)
EU countries are too dependent on the US for their security to assert themselves boldly in global affairs beyond a point. (REUTERS)
Summary

Trump’s reported attempt to get 100% tariffs slapped on India and China by the EU will test the autonomy of Europe’s Nato-shielded members. EU leaders should apprise the US president of how misguided such an approach is.

Having slapped heavy tariffs on India, is US President Donald Trump trying to convince the EU to pile on extra pressure?

In a meeting of US and EU officials, as reported by the Financial Times, Trump asked the European bloc to hit India and China with 100% tariffs for the duo’s purchases of Russian oil, adding that the US would “mirror" these moves.

Also Read | The EU needn’t have yielded to the US on a trade deal

Although India’s trade talks with the EU have been progressing well, Trump’s advice could spell trouble for us if Brussels buckles under its weight. As Nato’s internal dynamics have revealed lately, EU countries are too dependent on the US for their security to assert themselves boldly in global affairs beyond a point.

It is important, all the same, for the EU to draw a line on its economic interests, which would not be served by such arbitrarily punitive action.

Also Read | India steps up FTA talks with Qatar, EU as US tariff strains trade ties

Meanwhile, Trump’s softened tone towards India, at least in public, has raised hopes of India-US ties improving. Perhaps it’s for EU leaders to impress upon Trump how badly alienating India would work out for the West.

Also Read | Trump trade advisor Navarro’s diatribe against India is self-serving and narrow

Russia’s game has been to split and weaken Nato, and the US seems at risk of playing into Moscow’s hands. New Delhi has had no role whatsoever in this.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

Read Next Story footLogo

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue