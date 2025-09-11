Mint Quick Edit | Does India risk double tariff trouble?
Summary
Trump’s reported attempt to get 100% tariffs slapped on India and China by the EU will test the autonomy of Europe’s Nato-shielded members. EU leaders should apprise the US president of how misguided such an approach is.
Having slapped heavy tariffs on India, is US President Donald Trump trying to convince the EU to pile on extra pressure?
