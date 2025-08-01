Andy Mukherjee: Trump’s tariff shock puts India in a tight spot but it has space to manoeuvre
The US President has threatened India with a 25% tariff plus a penalty for its allegedly bad behaviour. This may just be a tactic to get a sweeter deal. New Delhi can’t afford to make concessions in the primary sector, but it does have something to offer the US in other areas.
US President Donald Trump has put India in a tight corner. The 25% tariff that he says he’ll impose on US imports from the most-populous nation isn’t significantly higher than the rates he has announced for Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines. But there is a catch: a penalty that will punish New Delhi for its “most strenuous and obnoxious" non-tariff barriers—and for buying Russian military equipment and energy.