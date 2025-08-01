Trouble is, any concession to dodge the blow will give ammunition to [the opposition in India’s political arena]. Trump has repeatedly said that he brokered a ceasefire in the recent India-Pakistan military standoff by offering trade deals to the nuclear-armed neighbors. That’s embarrassing for New Delhi; its long-time policy has been to reject any international interference in disputes with Islamabad. Just this week, the leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers in parliament: “If he has the courage … let them say here that ‘Donald Trump, you are a liar’."