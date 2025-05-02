Andy Mukherjee: VW’s tax troubles may matter more to India than Tesla’s entry

Take the unsavoury legal dispute with Volkswagen AG, which came to India at the turn of the millennium with Skoda. It introduced Audi and Volkswagen brands in 2007, and Lamborghini and Porsche five years later. It has just a 2% share of sales. Nevertheless, the German automaker is staying put because it wants to develop the country as a base for exports. Struggling in nearly all of its main markets, Volkswagen needs to be able to sell in Southeast Asia, Africa and the Middle East, according to a report in the Morning Context, an Indian news website. Skoda exports 30% of the cars it makes in India.