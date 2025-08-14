Harsh Pant: India’s White House pushback is necessary but don’t let US ties rupture
While New Delhi cannot afford to give in to Trump’s outlandish demands, we must recognize the value of the India-US relationship. Much has been invested in it and its potential remains high. A Brics tilt would be foolhardy.
Pakistan’s chief of army staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, issuing nuclear threats against India from American soil is perhaps the new normal in India-US relations in the age of Trump. Though the US President has grown more restrained in recent days, the shock of Donald Trump wielding open trade threats at India now threatens to derail the hard work done by successive Indian and US administrations since the end of the Cold War in shaping the positive trajectory of this bilateral relationship.