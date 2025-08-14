While social media warriors might see this as a good time to gang up against Trump and talk of a potential boycott of the US, Indian policymakers realize the challenge they are facing. New Delhi has been measured in its response to Trump’s shenanigans and trade pact talks with the US are expected to continue as scheduled. This should be the case till such time that India and the US find some common ground on trade, even if Trump keeps the relationship turbulent all through this process. We can talk about making common cause with others, but, like others, we are all alone in this.