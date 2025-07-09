Mint Quick Edit | Has India clinched a deal with Trump or not?
Summary
A palpable haze hung over the question after Trump sent off tariff letters to several other countries on Monday. Perhaps the suspense will be over by 1 August—if not sooner.
Given Donald Trump's U-turns and shifting statements, it's hard to say where India stands in his grand reset of trade ties. Going by a mix of signals, though, it seems India is off America's main hit list for tariffs, at least for now.
