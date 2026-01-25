Donald Trump’s influence trade uses power as a global currency—which poses challenges for India
As Donald Trump turns influence into a bargaining chip, diplomacy is being replaced by raw deal-making. For India, the challenge is to blunt this rambunctious style of negotiation without surrendering strategic autonomy—by leaning on its time-honoured diplomatic traditions, patience and leverage.
Humankind has shown broad acceptance of three different kinds of currencies: widely-acceptable fiat currency (like the dollar or Indian rupee), extinct commodity-based currency (gold and silver coins, or even wheat bushels) and an emerging class of digital currency (such as stablecoins or central bank digital currencies or CBDCs). A fourth class of currency is being minted and popularized by US President Donald Trump: influence. This has special significance for India.