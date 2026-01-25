It now appears that permanent members will have to cough up $1 billion as fees without any clarity on how the money will be used. The Board is being viewed as a substitute for the United Nations, and if you thought the multilateral body had serious shortcomings, take another look at the Board: compared with the asymmetric power vested with the UN Security Council, under which only five members have a veto power, the Board has invested its chairman, President Trump, with the sole veto.