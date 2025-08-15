Are Silicon Valley CEOs of Indian origin at risk of facing what Intel’s boss is?
Trump’s demand that Intel’s Malaysian-born CEO resign for alleged conflicts of interest is ominous for tech leaders of Indian descent in the US. Their loyalty to America could begin to be questioned too if Indian tech comes to be seen as rivalrous.
According to US President Donald Trump, the rise of Intel’s CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, is “an amazing story." That’s as much payoff as Tan can expect from his emergency meeting with Trump, who last week had demanded he “resign, immediately" because he was “highly CONFLICTED."