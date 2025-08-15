Are Silicon Valley CEOs of Indian origin at risk of facing what Intel’s boss is?

So far, corporate leaders have not had to answer any questions about their distance from the sector back home. But the political environment will get more difficult to navigate as India’s tech companies achieve greater autonomy and efficiency, and the Trump administration reworks policy. The 50% tariff rate that New Delhi has been threatened with reveals how the president’s mind works: He may not see India’s trajectory as fundamentally different from China’s, and his mercantilist soul rebels at the thought of collaborating with a future rival.