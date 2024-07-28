Win or lose, the Trump-Vance candidacy will impact the global order
Summary
- The most significant aspect of a Trump-Vance foreign policy is likely to be closer scrutiny of China. The isolationist streak in America’s body politic is a warning to the rest of the world that has become too dependent on the US as the key guarantor of global security.
Even as the US Democratic Party works to secure a formal nomination for Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden’s decision to bow out of the electoral process, the Republican National Convention earlier this month put its stamp on former president Donald Trump’s candidacy for the White House.