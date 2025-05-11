How Trumpian volatility is forcing policy changes in China
SummaryChina mustn’t lose time in shifting the key driver of its economy to domestic demand. It would also help improve relations with Chinese trade partners worried about export diversion.
History may rhyme, but the economic drama now unfolding in the US defies historical reason. When the US Federal Reserve’s technocrats collide with an inexperienced and capricious presidential administration, conventional macroeconomic tools quickly become impotent.