How Trumpian volatility is forcing policy changes in China

History may rhyme, but the economic drama now unfolding in the US defies historical reason. When the US Federal Reserve’s technocrats collide with an inexperienced and capricious presidential administration, conventional macroeconomic tools quickly become impotent.

In the past, when the US faced acute economic upheaval, the government devised macro-policy responses aimed at reducing uncertainty, restoring confidence, stabilizing markets and reigniting investment and consumption. This was true after the 2008 financial meltdown and the 2020 covid shock. The 2023 run on Silicon Valley Bank did not spiral into a broader crisis because of the government’s swift intervention.

Also Read: China began de-risking its economy well before Trump’s trade fury

But these crises were largely exogenous in nature, arising from the excesses of a poorly regulated financial sector (2008) and a once-in-a-century pandemic (2020). The US economy’s current travails, by contrast, can be traced directly to the president, who has emerged as the economy’s most destabilizing factor. In this context, traditional policy instruments are not fit for purpose.

Until late last year, the US economy was growing at a healthy clip. Following Donald Trump’s victory in the November presidential election, moreover, both stock markets and the US dollar surged, as investors sought to profit from his promised tax cuts and deregulation. Markets seemed confident that the economy would be Trump’s top priority and that his more extreme pledges of disruption were merely campaign bombast.

No such luck. Since Trump’s inauguration on 20 January, volatility has become the defining feature of US policy. Never was this more apparent than on 2 April, when Trump announced a sweeping ‘reciprocal’ tariff regime with the imposition of high tariffs on countries running trade surpluses with the US. Stock markets fell, bond yields spiked and the dollar depreciated.

Also Read: Trump tariffs: The global bond market achieved what diplomacy couldn’t

Within 24 hours of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs taking effect, he announced a 90-day ‘pause,’ during which new trade agreements—more favourable to the US—should be negotiated. The idea that the US will be able to strike dozens of trade deals within such a tight timeframe is wishful thinking, at best. Trump says he will reinstate the tariffs on any country that fails to come to terms with the US, but it is impossible to know what will actually happen when time is up.

Trump’s unpredictability extends far beyond trade. In the international arena, Trump has floated bizarre aspirations to assert US sovereignty over Canada, Greenland and the Panama Canal. He has also reversed America’s stance —and upended transatlantic unity—on the Ukraine war, berating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office and voting with Russia in UN resolutions on Ukraine.

Domestically, Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, has carried out sweeping purges of civil servants, unsettling the federal bureaucracy while delivering minimal budgetary savings. Most alarming, Trump has petitioned the Supreme Court to permit him to dismiss the heads of independent agencies, clearing a legal path to oust Fed Chair Jerome Powell—a move that would erode the central bank’s independence and undermine global confidence in the dollar.

Also Read: Powell versus Trump: Why Fed independence matters in times of turmoil

For Trump, unpredictability and brashness are essential to negotiation. The problem is that expectations form the basis of investor confidence. Already, uncertainty has led to a sharp decline in the value of equities, bonds and the dollar. But here is the most worrying part: since this uncertainty is endogenous, it is impervious to macro remedies. No interest-rate cut or fiscal injection can neutralize the chaos emanating from the Oval Office. Even if fiscal or monetary moves temporarily calm markets, Trump might see it as a green light to double down on aggressive trade policies and institutional disruption.

The Fed should avoid acting aggressively to offset Trump-induced volatility. To be sure, there is a limit to what the Fed could do, even if it tried: it can print money to restore liquidity, but it can’t print institutional credibility. Already, global investors are demanding higher premia to cover political risk. Nonetheless, any stabilization today may sow the seeds of greater instability tomorrow.

Whatever the Fed does, more chaos is virtually guaranteed. After all, when Trump returned to the White House, he brought reinforcements: a team of loyalists willing to pursue whatever extreme measures he commands. Unless something changes, one can expect firms to delay investment, households to reduce spending and global investors to price a permanent ‘Trump risk premium’ into US assets, all of which will erode the foundations of US economic dynamism and resilience.

Also Read: Stay vigilant: China’s economic woes could spill over

This has implications for China’s economy. Trump paused reciprocal tariffs on other economies but maintained and raised tariffs on imports from China. Now, China’s efforts to stimulate domestic demand are more important than ever. Beyond stabilizing the Chinese economy, stronger domestic demand would help improve China’s economic relationships with the rest of its trade partners, many of which worry that Trump’s tariffs will divert exports to their markets.

Chinese policymakers seem well aware of the stakes. In its March ‘work report,’ Beijing established “comprehensively expanding domestic demand" as its primary task for 2025. With US unpredictability exceeding expectations, China is likely to introduce robust policies. ©2025/Project Syndicate

The author is senior fellow and deputy director of the Institute of World Economics and Politics at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.