How Trumpian volatility is forcing policy changes in China

Within 24 hours of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs taking effect, he announced a 90-day ‘pause,’ during which new trade agreements—more favourable to the US—should be negotiated. The idea that the US will be able to strike dozens of trade deals within such a tight timeframe is wishful thinking, at best. Trump says he will reinstate the tariffs on any country that fails to come to terms with the US, but it is impossible to know what will actually happen when time is up.