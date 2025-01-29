Mint Quick Edit | Trump versus Powell on US Fed policy
Summary
- Can America’s president bend its central bank to his will? No, the Fed chief has indicated; not under US law. The world is watching as the curtains go up on a whole new drama.
Whether US President Donald Trump can bend America’s central bank to his will has been a subject of feverish global speculation. The Federal Reserve has autonomy, of course, and as its current chairperson Jerome Powell mentioned in a recent media interface, the White House cannot fire him under the law before his term ends in 2026.