Mint Quick Edit | Trump versus Powell on US Fed policy

In public statements, Trump has made it amply clear that he wants monetary policy to ease. While the Fed did cut the federal funds rate several times last year, its moves in 2025 needn’t follow the same slope, given the inflationary impulses embedded in Trump’s policy approach to trade and immigration, apart from the uncertainty of venturing into uncharted zones. On the eve of the Fed’s January rate call, it seemed inclined to make no change.

Also Read: Can Donald Trump really weaken the dollar to enhance US trade competitiveness?