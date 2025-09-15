Clive Crook: Shackling skilled workers isn’t going to make America great
An ICE raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia, US, left America’s foreign investors stunned. Many of the South Koreans detained were doing jobs that require skills the US is short of. If Trump wants to revive domestic manufacturing, immigration reform should be a priority.
Two things were surprising about the recent immigrant-worker raid in Georgia. One is that it happened at all, given that it spoils what US President Donald Trump could otherwise celebrate as a notable victory in his trade war. The other is that it almost brought the president to admit that somebody slipped up.