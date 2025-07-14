Dani Rodrik: How ideology sometimes trumps material interests
America’s green flip, as seen in Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, is an example of how narratives and world views can edge business interests and other commercial forces aside. What happened in Washington shook up conventional notions of political economy.
Among the disasters of US President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, one is particularly stinging for political economists. The bill radically phases out the clean-energy subsidies introduced during president Joe Biden’s administration three years ago. These subsidies were considered by many as immune to a change of presidents, since they created new jobs and profit opportunities for firms in traditionally Republican-voting ‘red’ states. As allergic as the Trump-controlled Republican Party is to green policies, conventional wisdom went, it would not dare take away these benefits. But then it did.