Dani Rodrik: How ideology sometimes trumps material interests

Importantly, the concept of ‘self-interest’ itself relies on an implicit idea about who the ‘self’ is: who we are, distinct from others, and what our purpose is. These ideas are not fixed in nature or at birth. An alternative tradition in political economy views interests as socially constructed rather than determined by material circumstances. Depending on whether we identify as ‘White male,’ ‘working class’ or ‘evangelical,’ for example, we will see our interests differently. As constructivists might say, “interest is an idea."