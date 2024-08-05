Is Donald Trump’s scandalous portrayal of Kamala Harris working?
Summary
- Racism and sexism are very powerful forces in US politics. Yet, while Trump-Vance and other Republicans use race-gender-patriotism-childless tropes against Harris, her emphasis on hope and unity over division seems to be making headway.
The Republican approach to US Vice- President Kamala Harris is terrible. Compared to Harris’s upbeat, future-oriented campaign, Donald Trump’s looks stuck in a doom loop. While House Speaker Mike Johnson has urged his caucus to focus on policy and not personality, Trump and his allies look ready to ignore this good political advice.