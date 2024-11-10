Opinion
Manu Joseph: Why ‘liberals’ are often bad ambassadors of good ideas
Summary
- Just look at America and how ‘liberals’ have taken Donald Trump’s ascent and Kamala Harris’s defeat. They may say all the right things and promote good causes, but the preachy way they go about it works against their own cause.
Since Wednesday, American intellectuals have tried to guess why Americans voted Donald Trump to power, even though they had discouraged them. They have given a host of reasons, except one. Just how annoying they often are.
