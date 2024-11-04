Trump vs Harris: The stakes are way higher for America than for the rest of us
Summary
- Like every US election, much rides on the 2024 result. But this time, who wins the White House matters significantly more to America, whose identity and values are in contest. Other countries, alas, will have little to cheer no matter who prevails.
It has been anything but edifying, this race for the US presidency. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris was labelled “slow, low IQ... something" by her Republican rival Donald Trump, who was called “unhinged and unstable" by Harris—and also someone who met the definition of “fascist," a label that Trump said came from a “warped mind."