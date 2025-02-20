Mint Quick Edit | Should Trump’s latest tariff salvos worry India?
Summary
- The US president plans a 25% import duty on automobiles, semiconductor chips and pharma products. How this squares with reciprocal tariffs is unclear. But it won’t do either India or the US any good.
US President Donald Trump seems to have expanded his tariffs further. He has announced another round of impositions targeting automobiles, semiconductor chips and pharmaceutical imports. “I probably will tell you that on April 2nd, but it will be in the neighbourhood of 25%," he reportedly said, referring to the rate he had in mind. These follow recent trade barriers against steel and aluminium imports, and also his declared plan for “reciprocal" levies.