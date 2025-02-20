Mint Quick Edit | Should Trump’s latest tariff salvos worry India?

With the contours of US trade policy shape-shifting by the day, it is getting harder to figure out how one proposal squares up with the next. The idea of reciprocity suggests that the US wants tariffs that mirror what its trade partners have. In many cases, that would clash with the 25% rate he seems so fond of. Which rate regime will supersede the other has been left unclarified.

Also Read: Trump’s reciprocal tariffs: Time for India to rethink its trade policy This heightens the trade uncertainty that he has plunged the globe into. For India, his pharmaceutical tariffs are a particular cause of worry, given America’s value as a market for Indian exporters. Since about 40% of US generic drugs are from India, it would face higher healthcare costs in the bargain. But that aspect doesn’t seem to perturb its leader.