Mint Quick Edit | Apple’s airlift: A good sign for India?
Summary
- Reports say Apple Inc airlifted iPhones from India to the US just before Trump’s new tariffs were declared. The question now is whether India can act as the iPhone-maker’s chief export hub.
As Donald Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs approached, Apple Inc apparently tried stocking up on iPhones in the US to cushion the blow that was to come. The iPhone-maker is reported to have airlifted as many as five plane-loads from India of its products over just three days in the last week of March in anticipation of barriers going up.