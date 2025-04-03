Indira Rajaraman: US Liberation Day tariffs target the WTO’s playing field
Summary
- Import levies announced on 2 April by the US have effectively declared war on global trade protocols as part of President Donald Trump’s dramatic reset. He is overturning the core principles of cross-border commerce.
The United States Trade Representative (USTR) is a cabinet-rank official whose office is embedded in the Executive Office of the President of the US. The USTR on its website is described as “the president’s principal trade advisor, negotiator, and spokesperson on trade issues." Created by a legislative act in 1962, the USTR has historically proclaimed its alignment with the World Trade Organization (WTO) as a leveller of the global trade playing field.