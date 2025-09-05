Kaushik Basu: Trump has made the Incarceration Game relevant to America
An academic model of how authoritarian leaders could quell dissent—called the Incarceration Game—has cues for Americans on defending civil liberties, the rule of law and democratic ideals. It’s a theoretical construct, but holds real-world resonance.
In a 2022 paper, I introduced an allegory I called the Incarceration Game—an academic exercise that explores how authoritarian leaders consolidate power through increasingly oppressive tactics. My analysis drew inspiration from a 1948 paper on the so-called ‘surprise test paradox,’ which showed how rational expectations can unravel under certain conditions. Today, US President Donald Trump, grappling with waning public support, seems determined to follow this authoritarian playbook.