Kaushik Basu: Trump has made the Incarceration Game relevant to America

If even half of them take to the streets, the leader would be deposed. They feel so strongly that, short of being certain they will be jailed, they are prepared to go out and protest. The leader’s problem is that the prisons can hold only 100 dissenters. With 1,000 people ready to protest but space for just 100 behind bars, the risk of any one person being jailed is small enough that fear no longer deters dissent. In such a scenario, the leader appears to have no way to suppress opposition.