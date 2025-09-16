Barry Eichengreen: Why have financial markets shrugged off Trump’s war on the Fed?
Summary
Such markets can be myopic, as their record shows, but it’s the responsibility of others to peer into the future and assess the economic damage that the US president’s aggression could wreak. It’s more alarming than markets seem to be betting.
While President Donald Trump’s attack on the US Federal Reserve Board and on a sitting governor, Lisa Cook, has elicited expressions of high alarm from economists and commentators, investors have responded with one big yawn.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story