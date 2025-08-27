Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s self-goals extend to academia too
Summary
The White House U-turn on Chinese students is yet another sign of ‘might is right’ being its guide. Subjecting academia to the power games of geopolitics only diminishes America in the eyes of the world.
For all the ‘Make America Great Again’ aggression that Donald Trump laces his words with, his actions often betray a sacrifice of MAGA principles at the altar of power games. Take his latest concession to China.
