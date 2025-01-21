Opinion
Adapt to a Trumpian world order in a way that makes India great
Summary
- We should avoid the lock-in of a faulty trade deal with the US, grab business opportunities (in services especially) and strengthen mutually beneficial ties with Washington, but hold firm on India’s strategic autonomy. Broadly, let’s aim for what’ll make India great.
How should India advance its interests in the Trumpian world that was inaugurated on Monday?
