Opinion
Trump’s weak-dollar approach: Brace for exorbitant disruption
Summary
- Talk of a Mar-a-Lago Accord to mimic the 1985 Plaza Accord is in the air. But such an effort to weaken the US currency is part of an economic world-view—articulated by White House advisor Stephen Miran—that’s too deeply flawed to work.
On the face of it, the chaotic action and frenetic pace of US President Donald Trump’s first 50 days in office lack cohesive thought and direction. Dig deeper and a picture emerges of a potential ‘framework’ or ‘grand design.’
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more