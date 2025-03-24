Trump’s weak-dollar approach: Brace for exorbitant disruption

Miran argues his case beginning with the following observation: “The root of the economic imbalances lies in persistent dollar overvaluation that prevents the balancing of international trade, and this overvaluation is driven by inelastic demand for reserve assets. As global GDP grows, it becomes increasingly burdensome for the United States to finance the provision of reserve assets and the defence umbrella, as the manufacturing and tradeable sectors bear the brunt of the costs." He then goes on to catalogue some of the available tools for reshaping the trade system, the trade-offs that accompany the use of these tolls, and what he views as American policy options to minimize their side-effects.