De-escalation and new normals: Does today’s churn have a limit?
SummaryGlobally, actions once unthinkable are finding acceptance, be it in the arena of trade, terrorism or security. With step-ups, climb-downs and new normals, a big churn is on. But how far can these revolutions go?
The month of April brought with it unilateral actions, escalations and (depending on your point of view) provocations. This has been true across the world in areas as varied as trade, terrorism and security. Fortunately, this has been followed by de-escalation and ‘climb-downs’ in many instances. But the process has left the door open for the setting of ‘new normals’ that just some time ago may have been unthinkable.