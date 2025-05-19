De-escalation and new normals: Does today’s churn have a limit?

Regardless, the short conflict has left us with a new set of benchmarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid out: 1) That India will strike terrorists and their sponsors even if they are deep inside Pakistan; 2) India would carry these actions out on its terms; and 3) India would not be cowed down by “nuclear blackmail." Without the provocation by terrorists in April and the subsequent action, this ‘new normal’ would have been considered extremely unlikely.