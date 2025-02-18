Trump’s impact: India should take a new approach to trade
Summary
- Lowering tariffs will help us sign valuable free trade agreements (FTAs) with others; these matter more than trade with the US. But the emerging export opportunity we must not miss lies in services.
In my previous article, ‘Trump and the Threat to Global Trade: Much Ado About Nothing?’ in Mint on 20 January, I had made three predictions: One, that Trump will bring back unilateralism; two, that he is likely to repeat the tariff actions of his first tenure; and three, that he is unlikely to succeed (just like in the past). While the first two predictions stand vindicated, the future is yet to unfold. I also pointed out that his success in reducing America’s trade deficits would be good for India’s trade in services.