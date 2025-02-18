Trump’s impact: India should take a new approach to trade

In my previous article, ‘Trump and the Threat to Global Trade: Much Ado About Nothing?’ in Mint on 20 January, I had made three predictions: One, that Trump will bring back unilateralism; two, that he is likely to repeat the tariff actions of his first tenure; and three, that he is unlikely to succeed (just like in the past). While the first two predictions stand vindicated, the future is yet to unfold. I also pointed out that his success in reducing America’s trade deficits would be good for India’s trade in services.