India should use Trump’s playbook on Trump for a fair trade deal
Diva Jain 4 min read 09 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Summary
Lessons from the US president’s approach to deals, as outlined in his own book, could help India achieve a favourable outcome from trade parleys. Let’s play hardball and be ready to walk away from a bad offer.
“To speed up negotiations, be indifferent. That way you will find out if the other side is eager to proceed."—Donald Trump in Donald Trump: The Art of the Deal
