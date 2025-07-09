India should use Trump’s playbook on Trump for a fair trade deal

In his first term, Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe got his country a stronger hand during trade talks with the US by involving Ivanka Trump in official meetings. More recently, Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been able to acquire much traction in the White House by lavishing him with praise and gifts. Vietnam has announced a $1.5 billion project with the Trump Organization in an apparent bid to curry favour. Even Pakistan seems to be enjoying a fair wind in his second presidency, thanks to crypto deals with the Trump family-owned World Liberty Financial and the sycophancy displayed by its newly appointed field marshal.