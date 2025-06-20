America is making a dangerous bet by trading principles for short-term expediency in its engagement with Pakistan
Washington under Trump opting to engage with Pakistan’s military chief despite Rawalpindi’s record on terror undermines the values the US champions. Transactional geopolitics may serve the short-term interests of some, but cannot shape the destiny of nations that seek dignity, stability and peace.
“I love Pakistan," said US President Donald Trump this week, quickly following up with another flourish: “I stopped the war." He was referring to the ceasefire that followed India’s Operation Sindoor, implying that his intervention averted an escalation between two nuclear powers.