Can India stay unscathed as Trump’s trade war threatens to escalate?
Summary
- PM Modi is visiting the US at a critical moment. Trump has called India “a big abuser on trade” but America’s tariff-reduction ask list is known. So a US-friendly strategy that doesn’t compromise our interests may help us avoid the fallout of a trade war.
The return of President Donald Trump to the White House has made tariffs a primary tool for addressing multiple issues that America faces, from illegal immigration and inflows of fentanyl and other drugs to its large trade deficit and need to increase government revenue. Nonetheless, America is not alone and countries like India, Bangladesh, South Korea, Kenya and Nigeria have high tariffs, with many developed countries using tariffs to protect sectors like agriculture.