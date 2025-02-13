Can India stay unscathed as Trump’s trade war threatens to escalate?

Canada, Brazil and Mexico are key suppliers of steel to the US, with Canada also being its largest aluminium supplier, accounting for over 50% of US imports of this metal in 2024. While trade accounts for 67% of Canada’s GDP and 73% of Mexico’s, it constitutes only 24% of America’s GDP. Thus, for the US, the core issue is its large trade deficit, but for its neighbours, the issue is of over-dependence on trade (and the US market).