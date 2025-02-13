Trump’s shock and awe tactics: India should strengthen its shield
Summary
- The Trump presidency in the US has unsettled core assumptions of the world’s future. As peace and prosperity stare at uncertainty, New Delhi should do its utmost to secure Indian interests.
The term ‘shock and awe’ is usually attributed to George W. Bush, who purportedly used it to describe the US Army’s prodigious and forceful ability to initiate regime change, before deploying it in Iraq almost 22 years ago. In reality, the term made its appearance first in a 1996 Pentagon briefing to paint a picture of the US Army’s devastating firepower that could swiftly dominate an enemy.