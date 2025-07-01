Open-book test: The art of dealing with Trump the deal-maker
Summary
The US president’s trade negotiations have revealed a preference for tactics he detailed in his 1980s book on deal-making. As some countries have already shown, this makes space—and offers cues—for effective counter strategies.
“My style of deal-making is quite simple and straightforward. I aim very high, and then I just keep pushing and pushing and pushing to get what I’m after."—Donald J. Trump with Tony Schwartz in Trump: The Art of the Deal
